FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Aug 2022 01:12:37      انڈین آواز

Russian official says Ukraine carried out drone attack on Black Sea fleet HQ

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

A Ukrainian drone attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, injuring five people, Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said. Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Sunday that an unidentified object flew into the courtyard of the Fleet Headquarters, according to preliminary data, it is a drone. Five people were injured, they are members of the fleet headquarters, and there were no deaths. All the celebratory events that were supposed to take place in Sevastopol on Sunday to mark Navy Day, celebrated in Russia annually, on the last Sunday of July, came to halt over security concerns. Earlier, Russia’s Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was hit by heavy fire and detonation of ammunition.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

CWG: Happy for love that I have received from back home”; Gold Medalist Jeremy Lalrinnunga

By Harpal Singh Bedi Mizoram teenager Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who did India proud by winning country's and the ...

Dhawan to lead Indian squad for Zimbabwe tour

Washington, Kuldeep and Chahar return AMN Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announce ...

CWG Cricket: Indian women thrash Pakistan by 8 wickets

@BCCIWomen India trounced Pakistan by 8 wickets to keep its hopes alive in the women's cricket event. Chas ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart