Russian official says Ukraine carried out drone attack on Black Sea fleet HQ

WEB DESK

A Ukrainian drone attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, injuring five people, Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said. Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Sunday that an unidentified object flew into the courtyard of the Fleet Headquarters, according to preliminary data, it is a drone. Five people were injured, they are members of the fleet headquarters, and there were no deaths. All the celebratory events that were supposed to take place in Sevastopol on Sunday to mark Navy Day, celebrated in Russia annually, on the last Sunday of July, came to halt over security concerns. Earlier, Russia’s Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was hit by heavy fire and detonation of ammunition.

