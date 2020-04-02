FreeCurrencyRates.com

Russian military plane with medical supplies lands in US

A Russian military plane, Antonov-124, carrying medical supplies landed today in New York, the epicenter of America’s Coronavirus outbreak, the UN said.

Russia’s defense ministry had earlier announced that the plane with medical masks and medical equipment on board, left for the US overnight, without providing further details. The Russian medical aid came after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with US counterpart Donald Trump on Monday.

The US now has more than 206,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases, by far the highest of any country, according to a Johns Hopkins tally,and over 4,500 deaths.

Health officials in Russia have registered a sharp increase in the number of infections, with 2,337 cases and 17 deaths confirmed,according to the latest figures.

