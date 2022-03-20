Russian military bombed school where 400 took refuge, says Ukraine authorities

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian authorities today said the Russian military bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge in the port city of Mariupol. Local authorities said the school’s building was destroyed. However, there is no immediate word on casualties.

Authorities also said that Russian forces also bombed a theater in Mariupol on Wednesday where civilians were sheltering.

Meanwhile, the Russian military said it had carried out a new series of strikes on Ukrainian military facilities with long-range hypersonic and cruise missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said a Kinzhal hypersonic missile hit a Ukrainian fuel depot in Kostiantynivka, a city near Mykolaiv. The Russian military yesterday said that it used a Kinzhal for the first time in combat to destroy an ammunition depot in Diliatyn in the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine.

U.N. bodies have confirmed more than 847 civilian deaths since the war began. It also said more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees.