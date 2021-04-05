Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov on two-day visit to India

AMN / NEW DELHI

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov will begin a two-day visit to India beginning today. The visit will present an opportunity to discuss aspects of bilateral ties and review preparations for the pending India-Russia annual summit later this year.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi had said that the visit will be a unique opportunity to discuss important aspects of our bilateral ties, also to review preparations for the next India Russia annual summit and also perhaps discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova had on Thursday said the Russian Foreign Minister, during his visit, will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. After India, Mr Lavrov will visit Pakistan from April 6-7.