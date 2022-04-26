FreeCurrencyRates.com

Russian forces shot down two Ukrainian drones near border overnight

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian forces shot down two Ukrainian drones near the border overnight, a Regional Governor of Kursk region said today. Regional Governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram, the Russian air defence crews shot down two Ukrainian drones in the Rylsky district on the border with Ukraine at 4.15 a.m. There were no casualties, injuries or damage. The situation was completely under control.

Earlier today, Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said, a large fuel depot was on fire in the town of Bryansk, around 200 kilometres north of Rylsk. There was no immediate evidence of a link between the two incidents. Russia has repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of launching strikes on its soil, warning that in response Moscow’s troops will intensify attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. At the beginning of April, the Governor of the Belgorod region, which is also close to the Ukraine border, said that Kyiv helicopters had fired at a fuel depot there.

