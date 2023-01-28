Russian forces intensified attempts to break Ukraine’s defences

WEB DESK

Russian forces intensified their attempts to break Ukraine’s defences yesterday, with fighting escalating along the front line. Ukrainian officials said that heavy shelling was reported in northern and eastern parts of the country, with some of the heaviest fightings since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

A day earlier, Russia launched a barrage of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine in an apparent response to Western pledges to supply tanks to Kyiv. Ukraine’s northeastern region of Kharkiv, Governor, Oleh Synehubov said, fierce fighting continues along the front lines and the army is firmly holding their positions. According to media reports, Russian forces have increased their efforts along the eastern front line, seeking to build on their recent capture of the town of Soledar to put pressure on the besieged city of Bakhmut.

On other hand, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine. Kyiv had requested fighter jets after Germany agreed to supply Ukraine with Leopard two tanks. Meanwhile, Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor said, it has blocked the websites of the CIA and FBI, accusing the two US agencies of attempting to destabilise Russia.