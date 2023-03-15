Russian fighter jet intercepts & strikes down US drone

AMN

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted and struck the United States unmanned military surveillance drone yesterday, March 14. After the attack, the US MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed into the Black Sea. The Black Sea lies between Europe and Asia and is bordered by Russia and Ukraine, among other countries.

The White House and the Pentagon condemned the incident and warned of the risk of escalation. The US military described the attack as a reckless intercept of the American spy drone before one of them collided with the Russian jet. The US military alleged that US Air Force General James Hecker termed the incident an unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians. The White House said the drone’s downing was unique, however, and would be raised directly with Moscow.