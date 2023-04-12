Russia Ukraine war: Confirmed Civilian Deaths in Ukraine Near 8,500: UN

AMN / WEB DESK

The United Nations said on Tuesday that the number of confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion neared 8,500, with the true figure likely much higher.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement that in addition to those killed, it also confirmed more than 14,000 civilians had been injured.

“OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration,” the agency said. “This concerns, for example, Mariupol (in the Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna and Sievierodonetsk (in the Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.”

The U.N. said in the first nine days of April it confirmed 44 civilian deaths, with all but one coming as a result of “explosive weapons with wide area effects.”