Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US video journalist killed in Kyiv suburb of Irpin

WEB DESK

Ukrainian police has said that a US video journalist was killed in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, which has been devastated by Russian attacks as Moscow’s invasion enters its third week.

Ukraine police force today said on its official website that Russian troops opened fire on the car of Brent Renaud and another journalist in Irpin near the capital. It said the injured journalist was being taken to a hospital in Kyiv.

A New York Times spokesperson has said that Renaud, 50, was a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years. Renaud and his brother have received widespread recognition for their films, including the prestigious Peabody Award.

Earlier today, Andriy Nebitov, the chief of the police in the Kyiv region, posted news of Renaud’s death on Facebook, including a photo of his New York Times press badge, U.S. passport and body.