Russia-Ukraine crisis: No water or heat for civilians in Mariupol

In Ukraine, the besieged Azov Sea port city of Mariupol has seen some of the most desperate scenes of war, with civilians struggling without water, heat, basic sanitation or phones for several days. With water supplies cut, people have been collecting water from streams or melting snow.

The representatives of Ukraine’s Red Cross are trying to deliver first aid to those who need it the most, but resources are scarce. Aleksey Berntsev, head of Red Cross of Mariupol said that there is no supply of electricity, water, gas. People took shelter in underground basements and anxiously waiting for news of evacuation efforts.

Berntsev added that many residents have lost internet access following power cut and now rely on their car radios for information.They are compelled to listen news which are broadcast from areas controlled by Russian or Russian-backed separatist forces.