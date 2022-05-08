FreeCurrencyRates.com

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Dozens feared dead after bomb hits school

AMN

A school in the eastern Ukrainian village at Bilohorivka turned to rubbles following heavy bombing by Russian troops. The bombing killed two people and left 60 in the debris feared dead.

The governor of the Luhansk region Serhiy Gaidai said today that Russian forces dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building.

Gaidai added the fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and the bodies of two people were found. He said thirty people were evacuated from the rubble so far, seven of whom were injured. Agency could not immediately verify the report.

