Russia-Ukraine crisis: 10800 Indians brought back by special flights under Operation Ganga so far

AMN / WEB DESK

Nearly 10 thousand 800 Indians have been brought back by special flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries under Operation Ganga so far. Civil Aviation Ministry in a statement today said, over nine thousand 364 Indians have been evacuated by 43 special civilian flights while seven flights of C-17 have evacuated one thousand 428 passengers so far. C-17 also carried 9.7 tonnes of relief material.

The Ministry further informed that, today, 17 special flights including 14 civilian and three C-17 Indian Air Force have returned with evacuees under Operation Ganga. These civilian flights have brought three thousand 142 passengers while IAF’s flights landed with 630 passengers. These flights flew with the evacuees from Bucharest and Suceava of Romania, Hungary’s Budapest, Rzeszow of Poland and Kosice of Slovakia.

The Ministry said that special civilian flights are also expected to bring back more than two thousand 200 Indians tomorrow. 10 flights will land in New Delhi and one in Mumbai. Five flights will originate from Budapest, two from Rzeszow and four from Suceava. Four C-17 aircrafts are airborne for Romania, Poland and Slovakia.