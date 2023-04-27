Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with Ukrainian President Zelensky

AMN / WEB DESK

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today on the phone, the first call between the two leaders since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a tweet, Zelensky said he believes that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of bilateral relations. Chinese state broadcaster reported that during the call Xi told Zelensky talks and negotiations were the only ways out of the war.

In February Beijing unveiled a 12-point paper calling for a “political settlement” to the crisis in Ukraine.