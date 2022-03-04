FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2022 01:10:05      انڈین آواز

Russia takes control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has taken control of a nuclear power station in Ukraine after it was hit by shelling. A fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – the largest in Europe – and Ukraine said it was shelled by Russian troops. Authorities say the facility is now safe and radiation levels are normal.

World leaders have accused Russia of endangering the safety of an entire continent and Ukraine’s President accused Russia of nuclear terror.

US President Joe Biden urged Moscow to stop its military activities around the site, while Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the horrific attacks from Russia must cease immediately.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the reckless attack could directly threaten the safety of all of Europe. He said, he would seek an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council today over the attack. All three leaders spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone.

Mr Zelensky, meanwhile, said Russia wanted a repeat of Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

Russia’s Defence Ministry blamed the attack on Ukrainian saboteurs, calling it a monstrous provocation without providing evidence.

A video feed from the nuclear plant showed blasts lighting up the night sky and sending up plumes of smoke. According to Ukraine’s nuclear inspectorate, buildings around one of the plant’s six power units have been damaged without affecting its safety.

