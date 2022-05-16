FreeCurrencyRates.com

Russia suspends electricity supply to Finland

Published On: By

AMN

Russia has suspended the electricity supply to Finland. Russia’s largest electricity company RAO Nordic has suspended electricity supply to Finland, owing to non-payment for the supplied electricity.

RAO Nordic Oy has been importing electricity from Russia to Finland for many years. The company said, this situation is exceptional and happened for the first time in over twenty years of our trading history.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto that ditching neutrality and joining NATO would be a mistake that could damage relations between their two countries.

The two countries said their Presidents spoke by phone two days after Finland declared its intention to join the Western alliance. Moscow has described that as a security threat that will require it to respond but has not specified how.

The Kremlin said, Mr Putin stressed that abandoning the traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake, since there are no threats to Finland’s security. It said, such a change in the country’s foreign policy may have a negative impact on Russian-Finnish relations. 

