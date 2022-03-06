Russia strikes Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv military airbase with long-range weapons

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia’s defence ministry has claimed that it struck and destroyed Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv military airbase with long-range high-precision weapons.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov disclosed this in a statement on Sunday morning. He further said, a Ukrainian-controlled S-300 missile defence system had also been destroyed. Konashenkov added that Russia shoot down 10 Ukrainian planes and helicopters over the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, Ukraine’s defence ministry in its daily report on the conflict has claimed that Russian forces have lost 88 aircraft and helicopters since the war began.