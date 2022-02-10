FreeCurrencyRates.com

Russia starts military drills in Belarus amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has started 10 days of joint military drills with Belarus amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The drills come amid rising tensions over Russia’s buildup of troops near its border with Ukraine. Around 30,000 Russian troops are believed to be in Belarus to take part in the exercises.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that this is a dangerous moment for European security.
According to media report, it is unclear whether nuclear weapons would be part of the drills. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, shortly before the military exercise started medium-range strategic bombers were on patrol over Belarus. Belarus is a close ally of Russia and shares a long border with Ukraine.

