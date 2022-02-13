Russia says its warship chased off US submarine near Pacific islands; US denies claims

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia today said that one of their anti-submarine destroyer chased off a US submarine near the Kuril Islands in the northern Pacific, forcing it to leave the country’s territorial waters. However, in a statement, US military has denied the statement and said, there is no truth to the Russian claims.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that during planned military drills the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer had detected a US Navy Virginia-class submarine in Russian territorial waters near the Kuril Islands.

When the submarine ignored demands to surface, the crew of the frigate “used appropriate means” and the US submarine left at full speed. The ministry said it had summoned the US defence attache in Moscow over the incident.

The Kurils, which lie north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, have been controlled by Moscow since they were seized by Soviet troops in the waning days of World War II. The incident happened amid rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine .