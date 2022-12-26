Russia Says it Shot Down Ukrainian Drone at Southern Russia Airfield

WEB DESK

Russian troops shot down a Ukrainian drone Monday, with the debris from the aircraft killing three people as it fell on a base in southern Russia, reports Russian news agencies quoting country’s defense ministry.

The ministry said the drone was flying at a low altitude early Monday as it approached the Engels military airfield in Russia’s Saratov region, and that the three dead were Russian servicemen at the airfield.

The base is hundreds of kilometers from the front lines in Ukraine where Russian forces invaded in February.

Russia said Ukrainian drones attacked the same base on December 5.