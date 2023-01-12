Russia replaces military commander in Ukraine; Army Chief Valery Gerasimov becomes in-charge

WEB DESK

Russia has replaced its military commander in Ukraine, putting army chief Valery Gerasimov in-charge of its forces in the conflict.

The Russian defense ministry said that Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov will now lead special military operation in Ukraine. Gen Gerasimov replaces Sergei Surovikin who has overseen recent attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The Defence Ministry said, the decision to replace Gen Surovikin was aimed at organising closer contact between different branches of the armed forces and improving the quality and effectiveness of the management of Russian forces.

Meanwhile, the reshuffle comes as Russians claim they are making progress in eastern Ukraine after suffering military setback in recent months. Gen Gerasimov, who has been in the post since 2012, is the longest-serving Russian Chief of general staff of the post-Soviet era.