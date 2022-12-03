Russia refuses to give Pakistan 30-40pc discount on crude oil

WEB DESK

Russia has refused to provide Pakistan with a 30-40 percent discount on Russian crude oil after the Pakistani delegation asked for a reduction in price during talks in Moscow. Earlier this week a Pakistani delegation asked for a discount on oil during talks in Moscow. Pakistan’s official delegation was on a three-day visit to Moscow starting on the 29th of November. The talks ended with Russia said that it could not offer anything right now as all volumes were committed.

The Russian side asked Pakistan to first honour its commitment to the flagship project of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline to be laid down from Karachi to Lahore.