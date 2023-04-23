Russia: Over 3,000 people evacuated from their homes in Belgorod after undetonated explosive found

WEB DESK

More than 3,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in the city of Belgorod of Russia after an undetonated explosive was found. It comes two days after Russia accidentally dropped a bomb on the same city, damaging houses and injuring several people. The city is located about 40 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

The local Governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed that 17 apartment buildings had to be cordoned off within a radius of 200 metres, affecting 3,000 residents. The undetonated device was found in the same area as the bomb that was accidentally dropped on Thursday evening, leaving a huge crater about 20 metres wide close to the city centre. The Governor, however, later informed that people were starting to return to their homes after a shell had been removed.