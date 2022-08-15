FreeCurrencyRates.com

Russia, North Korea to expand comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations

WEB DESK

Russia and North Korea will expand their comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations. In a letter sent to his counterpart Kim Jong-un on Pyongyang’s liberation day, Mr. Putin said the move would be in both countries’ interests.

In turn, Mr. Kim said the friendship between both nations had been forged in World War Two with victory over Japan. He added that their “comradely friendship” would grow stronger. The Soviet Union was once a major communist ally of North Korea, offering economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and aid.

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

