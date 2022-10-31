Russia launches massive missile strikes across Ukraine

AMN / WEB DESK

Russia has launched massive missile strikes across Ukraine including the capital Kyiv, causing power and water outages.

According to media reports, at least two blasts were reported in Kyiv early this morning. It said that regional authorities in northern, eastern and central Ukraine also reported missile strikes. In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, critical infrastructure facilities were also hit. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that the city has been struck by two missiles that targeted a critical infrastructure facility. Blasts were also reported in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Cherkasy.

The strikes come after Russia blamed Ukraine for a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimea region.