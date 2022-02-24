Russia launches massive military operation in Ukraine

India calls for immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine

AMN / WEB DESK

Russia has launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Russian forces entered Ukrainian territory from Krimea. Ballistic missile attacks were also launched in a number of Ukrainian cities this morning.

Big explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine. Reports of explosions are now coming in several Ukrainian cities, and gunfire near main Boryspil airport in the capital Kyiv.

In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged Ukrainian soldiers who are facing off Russian-backed rebels to lay down weapons and return to their homes. However, Mr. Putin said Russia did not plan to occupy Ukraine but warned that Moscow’s response would be instant if anyone tries to take on Russia.

Ukraine also said that Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes and this is a war of aggression. Mr. Kuleba said, Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had almost 200,000 troops and thousands of combat vehicles on Ukraine’s borders.

US President Joe Biden said Washington and its allies would respond in a united and decisive way to an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces on Ukraine. Mr. Biden vowed that the world will hold Russia and President Vladimir Putin accountable as he has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering

‘FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART: PRESIDENT PUTIN, STOP YOUR TROOPS FROM ATTACKING UKRAINE’ pic.twitter.com/v6iJgHVRxl — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) February 24, 2022

Russia is launching its military operation just days after recognizing the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. The breakaway regions, which control large areas of the Donbas region, later asked Moscow for military support.

Russia has long resisted Ukraine’s move towards European institutions, both Nato and the EU. Now, Mr. Putin has claimed Ukraine is a puppet of the West and was never a proper state anyway. Mr. Putin has repeatedly accused US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to prevent Ukraine from joining Nato military alliance and offer Moscow security guarantees.

As a former Soviet republic, Ukraine has deep social and cultural ties with Russia, and Russian is widely spoken there, but ever since Russia invaded in 2014 those relations have frayed.

Two servicemen were killed and 25 more people were injured in shelling and fire at an arms depot near the town of Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region.

“As a result of the shelling on the territory of military unit No. A1119, small arms depots caught on fire. One person was killed on tower. Up to 20 service members and six civilians were wounded. All of them have been hospitalized, their health status is moderate. The assistance is being provided. Unfortunately, one serviceman was seriously wounded. He died in hospital,” Vasyl Polishchuk, the head of the Kalynivka town community, told Ukrinform.

According to him, the situation is currently under control. The fire is being put out.

Residents of villages at a dangerous distance from the military arsenal were evacuated. Destruction or damage to residential buildings outside the military unit has not been recorded so far.

India has called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. India’s Permanent Representative UN, TS Tirumurti cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis. He was addressing an emergency meeting of UN Security Council held in Ukraine this morning. This was the second meeting of UNSC this week and the fourth since January 31 as tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine. Mr. Tirumurti emphasized sustained and focused diplomacy to address all issues concerning the situation.

Sources also said that high-level meetings in External Affairs Ministry are ongoing on the issue. Contingency plans are being put into operation. Given airspace closure, alternate evacuation routes are being activated. Additional Russian-speaking officials have been sent to Indian Embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine. Indian Embassy in Ukraine is functional.

