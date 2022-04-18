FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Apr 2022 01:51:33      انڈین آواز

Russia hit hundreds of military targets in Ukraine with air-launched missiles

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Russia today said that it had hit hundreds of military targets in Ukraine overnight, destroying command posts with air-launched missiles while authorities in the western city of Lviv which has escaped heavy bombardment, said a missile attack killed six.

The Russian Defence Ministry said, in a statement, it had destroyed 16 Ukrainian military facilities in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions and in the port of Mykolayiv, in the south and east of the country.

It added that the Russian Air Force had launched strikes against 108 areas where Ukrainian forces were concentrated and Russian artillery struck 315 Ukrainian military targets overnight. Driven back by Ukrainian resistance in the north, the Russian military has refocused its ground offensive in the two eastern provinces known as the Donbas while launching long-distance strikes at other targets including the capital, Kyiv. Russia is now trying to take full control of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which has been besieged for weeks and which would be a huge strategic prize, linking territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region Moscow annexed in 2014.

Ukrainian authorities said, missiles struck military facilities and a car tire service point in Lviv, which is just 60 kilometers from the Polish border. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said, seven people were killed and 11 were wounded. The blast shattered windows of a hotel housing Ukrainians evacuated from elsewhere in the country, he added. Russia denies targeting civilians and rejects what Ukraine terms as evidence of atrocities, saying Ukraine has staged them to undermine peace talks. Western capitals and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in Mumbai

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a victory target of 190 runs before Delhi Capitals at W ...

India beat Germany 3-1, consolidate their position at top of Pro Hockey League table

Harpal Singh Bedi India  outpaced Germany 3-1 to record their second straight win  over the visitors  an ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart