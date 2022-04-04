Russia denies any accusations related to death of civilians in Ukrainian town of Bucha

AMN

The Kremlin has categorically denied any accusations related to the death of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, the facts and chronology of the events in Bucha did not support Ukraine’s version of events and urged international leaders not to rush to judgment.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, he was deeply shocked by images of dead civilians in the Ukrainian. Earlier, dozens of bodies were found in towns in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.