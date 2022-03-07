Russia approves list of unfriendly countries and territories

MOSCOW / WEB DESK / TASS

The Government of the Russian Federation on Monday approved a list of foreign states and territories that commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies, and citizens.

The list includes the United States and Canada, the EU states, the UK (including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar), Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, and also Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan.

The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

The government noted that according to this decree, Russian citizens and companies, the state itself, its regions and municipalities that have foreign exchange obligations to foreign creditors from the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in rubles. The new temporary procedure applies to payments exceeding 10 mln rubles per month (or a similar amount in foreign currency).

Russian diplomats to UN declared persona non grata leave US

The Russian diplomats to the UN who were declared persona non grata in the US left the country on Sunday, the Permanent Mission of Russia to the United Nations told TASS.

On February 28, 12 diplomats from the Russia’s mission to the UN have been asked to leave the country by March 7.

The Russian foreign ministry said that Moscow considered the expulsion of 12 diplomats as a deliberate and cynical escalation in bilateral relations provoked by Washington. Apart from that, according to reports, the US side is expelling the last Russia officer officially seconded to the UN Department of Peace Operations and is not issuing an entry visa to other Russian defense ministry candidates. The Russian foreign ministry noted that Moscow doesn’t want to expel US diplomats but Washington’s actions leave next to no choice.