03 Nov 2022

Russia announces to resume participation in UN-brokered deal to safely ship Ukrainian grain through Black Sea

Russia has announced to resume its participation in the United Nations-brokered deal to safely ship Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. The decision to rejoin the agreement was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense days after Moscow had said that it is pulling out of the pact, citing attacks on its Black Sea fleet.

The Kremlin said it has received written assurances from Kyiv that it will not use the Black Sea grain corridor to support its combat actions against Russia. Russia’s foreign ministry said, Moscow considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement.

