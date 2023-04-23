इंडियन आवाज़     23 Apr 2023 02:19:00      انڈین آواز
Russia announces expelling of 20 German diplomats

Russia has announced yesterday that it was expelling 20 German diplomats, as Berlin said some Russian diplomats had left Germany. A German Foreign Ministry official said Berlin and Moscow had been in contact about their respective representations in the last few weeks with the aim of reducing Russia’s intelligence presence in Germany.

Commenting on Germany’s expulsions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said these actions by Berlin, which continues to demonstratively destroy the entire array of Russian-German relations. In a statement, it said, the German authorities have decided on another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany. Meanwhile, a German Foreign Ministry official said, Berlin and Moscow had been in contact about their respective representations in the last few weeks.

Relations between Russia and Germany, which used to be the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, have fallen apart since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022 and the West responded with sanctions and with weapons for Ukraine.

