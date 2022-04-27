Russia accuses NATO of creating serious risk of nuclear war by arming Ukraine in proxy battle

AMN/WEN DESK

Russia has accused NATO of creating a serious risk of nuclear war by arming Ukraine in a proxy battle. The allegation came as Washington and its allies met on Tuesday to pledge the heavy weapons Kyiv needs to achieve victory. Welcoming officials from more than 40 countries to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, headquarters of U.S. air power in Europe, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said, nations from around the world stand united in their resolve to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s aggression.

Meanwhile, in an interview on state TV, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Moscow on a peace mission. During his meeting with Mr Lavrov, the U.N. Secretary-General said, they are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, a ceasefire and a peaceful solution.