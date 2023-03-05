इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2023 11:14:02      انڈین آواز
Rush to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine witnesses slight dip due to ongoing exams season

In Jammu and Kashmir, the rush to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine witnessed a slight dip in view of the ongoing examination season across the country.

Around 10 lakh devotees have paid obeisance and have offered prayers to natural pindies inside the cave shrine this year till date at the Shrine nestled in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu division. Presently 15 to 20 thousand devotees are reaching the Katra base camp on daily basis to trek for Bhawan and till March 3, a total of around 9.87 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the cave shrine. In January, 5.24 lakh devotees and in February, 4.14 lakh devotees visited the cave shrine.

A shrine board official said that the old natural cave, which was thrown open on Makar Sankranti for the pilgrims, shall be closed after Holi.

