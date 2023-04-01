Ruman Ashraf topped in Bihar Matric (X) Examination

Muhammad Rumman Ashraf from Islamia High School Sheikhpura has topped the Bihar Board 10th exam by securing highest marks 489 out of 500. He has scored 97.8 percent.

AMN/ Staff Reporter

A good news for Muslim students of Bihar as well country as a poor boy Muhammad Rumman Ashraf from Islamia High School Sheikhpura has topped the Bihar Board 10th exam by securing highest marks 489 out of 500. He has scored 97.8 percent which is rare among Bihar toppers.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the BSEB 10th Result on 31 March 2023. The result was announced by the Bihar Education Minister, Dr. Chandrashekhar.

As per the Bihar Board 2023 topper list Ruman Ashraf topped the matric exam by outperforming among 16,10,657 students who appeared in the examination.

Ruman Wants To join Indian Army

After the Result, say Ruman he wants to become an Army officer to serve the country. His dream is to join the National Defence Academy.

Ruman Ashraf’s father Najibur Rahman is a teacher in the government primary school of Ahiyapur, Sheikhpura urban area. The family hails from Chakandra village under the Chewada police station in the district.

Rumaan was a quick learner and a student. He has not only brought laurels to Sheikhpura but also to the school, says Shumail Haider, secretary of Islamia High School.

Ruman says there is no other way than to study hard for success. He did go for tuition for a brief period but mostly did self-study. His favourite subject is Sociology.

Two students bagged rank 2, three students secured rank 3rd and 21st students secured rank 5, as per the BSEB 10th results 2023 documents. A total of 90 students secured a position in top 10. The highest number is toppers from Jamui District. Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya students are the top rank holders.

As many as 21 students are placed in the top five ranks in Bihar Board 10th exam.

The pass percentage in BSEB Class 10 result is 81.04 percent.

16,10,657 candidates appeared and 13,05,203 passed the exam by securing minimum qualifying marks

6,43,633 and 6,61,570 girls and boys qualify the exam respectively. Check the table below for details on girls and boys who pass the Bihar Board 10 exam.

Total students Girls Passed Boys Passed 16,10,657 6,43,633 6,61,570

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Topper List – Students who got the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd position in Bihar Board 10th exam received Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 75,000, and Rs. 50,000 cash prizes, respectively. Along with this, they also get one laptop each, and a Kinde-Book Reader notebook. Candidates who are from 4th to 10th position in the Bihar matric exam will be honoured with a medal and laptop and Rs 10,000 cash prize.