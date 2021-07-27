Ruckus continues in Parliament over Pegasus snooping, farm laws

Staff Reporter

Pegasus snooping, farm laws and others continued to mar the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament for the seventh consecutive day of the Monsoon session today.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha could not transact any substantial business barring passage of few Bills amid din and the discussion on COVID situation in Upper House.

Today, after facing nine adjournments, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day, while Rajya Sabha witnessed four adjournments before it was adjourned for the day.

When Lok Sabha met after ninth adjournment at 4.30 PM, members from Congress, DMK, TMC and other Opposition parties again trooped into the well raising slogans against the Government over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues. The Presiding Officer tried to run the House and repeatedly urged the protesting members to return to their seats but they did not pay heed.

This forced the adjournment of the House for the day. Earlier, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal appealed to the agitating members to allow the House to function and raise their issues in proper manner. In the morning, amid uproar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tried to run the Question Hour. He also repeatedly urged the agitating members to allow the House to function as several important issues are listed for discussion.

The scene was no different in Rajya Sabha. Due to the unrelenting approach of the Opposition members, the Presiding Officer adjourned the House for the day. Earlier, amid ruckus, the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 was passed after a brief discussion.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticised the agitating members saying the kind of language being used by them against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is objectionable. He said the agitating members are also violating COVID protocols.

Amid ruckus, Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to run Question Hour but in vain. In the morning, when the House assembled for the day, members from Congress, TMC and others tried to draw the attention of the chair towards the adjournment motions on Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the disruption of the proceedings are detrimental to the interest of Parliament and the country.The Chairman asserted that he will not act under pressure of some sections of the House and urged them to introspect on their attitude of not allowing the House to function. Mr. Naidu stressed that dictation and dramatics will not be accepted by whoever is in the Chair.

The two houses paid tributes to former President of Mauritius Anerood Jugnath and first President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda in the morning.