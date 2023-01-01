RT-PCR test made mandatory for flyers coming from China and five other countries

AMN

Government has said that the RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from today. The passengers have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel. The Union Health Ministry said the test should have been conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India.

This requirement is in addition to the random two per cent tests of all international passengers in all incoming international flights on their arrival to India. The Ministry said, this is being done in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation across the world.