Rs 700 cr bogus GST billing scam busted in Punjab

WEB DESK

The investigation wing of Punjab state good and services tax (SGST) on Saturday arrested five persons for creating and operating a bogus billing network across various states including Punjab, Delhi and Haryana and availing and passing on fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) of over Rs 122 Crore to various firms without due payment of tax to the government.

An authorisation for arrest of seven persons was issued by commissioner state tax, Nilkanth S. Avhad, under section 69 of the GST Act for violation of section 132 (1)(a),(b) &(c).

Search and seizure operations were conducted at multiple locations in Khanna town by the teams of the department, including at houses of the accused in order to gather evidence.