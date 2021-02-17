Rs 7.5 lakh crore to be spent in creating Oil and Gas infrastructure: PM Modi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed on the need to create world-class products that are Made in India for the world. Addressing the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum, NTLF, through video conferencing, Mr Modi urged start-ups and innovators to think, how to create world-class products that will set the global benchmark on excellence. Saying technology has empowered citizens and connected them with the government, Mr Modi said, democratized data and last-mile service delivery has also been effective. He said, India is not short of ideas, it needs mentors that can mentor these ideas into reality.

Mr Modi said, when the whole world was restricted to the four walls of their homes, the country’s IT sector ran their projects with the same commitment and dedication. He said, there was a time when India was dependent on other countries for smallpox vaccines but today, India is providing other countries Made In India vaccines to fight against COVID.

The Prime Minister said, the government knows that barriers can never allow future leaderships to develop. Mr Modi added that the government is trying to remove needless regulations out of the technological industry.

Mr Modi expressed happiness that the country’s heavily cash dependent society is now transforming into a cashless economy. In a major move, the Prime minister said, policies regarding mapping and geospatial data have been liberalised for the industry. He said, this step will empower the country’s tech start-up eco-system and further boost the country’s Atma Nirbhar Mission.

The Prime Minister said, the present government, with its new policies, is working towards minimum government and maximum governance.