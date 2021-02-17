Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
Rs 7.5 lakh crore to be spent in creating Oil and Gas infrastructure: PM Modi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed on the need to create world-class products that are Made in India for the world. Addressing the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum, NTLF, through video conferencing, Mr Modi urged start-ups and innovators to think, how to create world-class products that will set the global benchmark on excellence. Saying technology has empowered citizens and connected them with the government, Mr Modi said, democratized data and last-mile service delivery has also been effective. He said, India is not short of ideas, it needs mentors that can mentor these ideas into reality.

Mr Modi said, when the whole world was restricted to the four walls of their homes, the country’s IT sector ran their projects with the same commitment and dedication. He said, there was a time when India was dependent on other countries for smallpox vaccines but today, India is providing other countries Made In India vaccines to fight against COVID.

The Prime Minister said, the government knows that barriers can never allow future leaderships to develop. Mr Modi added that the government is trying to remove needless regulations out of the technological industry.

Mr Modi expressed happiness that the country’s heavily cash dependent society is now transforming into a cashless economy. In a major move, the Prime minister said, policies regarding mapping and geospatial data have been liberalised for the industry. He said, this step will empower the country’s tech start-up eco-system and further boost the country’s Atma Nirbhar Mission.

The Prime Minister said, the present government, with its new policies, is working towards minimum government and maximum governance.

Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Rafael Nadal in 5 sets to secure a spot in semi-final

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas comes back from two sets down to beat second seed Rafael Nadal Fifth seed ...

Hockey Junior Women: Keen to win more tournaments, says striker Deepika

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Talented striker Deepika Kumari feels that 2021 is a very important year for ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

