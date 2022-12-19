Rs 4,500 crore earmarked to revive, develop airport infrastructure

Staff Reporter

The Government is working on to revive and develop 100 unserved and underserved airports, heliports and water aerodromes by next year. This is part of a target to operationalize One thousand routes under the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik, UDAN, scheme.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Government has approved a budget of Four thousand 500 crore rupees for revival of existing unserved, underserved airports, airstrips of the State Governments, Airports Authority of India, PSUs and Civil Enclaves.

He said, Airports Authority of India, has been monitoring the progress for the revival/development of awarded aerodromes.

He said UDAN launched in October 2016, is applicable for a period of 10 years. The Minister said, UDAN aims to improve the Regional Connectivity Scheme and to make air travel affordable to the masses.

After four rounds of biddings till last month, Mr Scindia said, 453 routes have been commenced, operationalizing seventy airports including two Water Aerodromes and nine Heliports.

He said, under the UDAN scheme, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are provided with air connectivity with affordable airfares. He also said, more than Two lakh UDAN flights have been operated and over One crore passengers have availed the benefits so far.