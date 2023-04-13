Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly recruits

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71 thousand appointment letters to newly inducted recruits through video conference tomorrow. The new recruits will join various positions including the post of Train Manager, Station Master, Inspector, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Professor, Teacher, and Nurse among others. Mr Modi will also address these appointees on the occasion. Our Correspondent reports that these newly inducted appointees will get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the commitment of the Narendra Modi government to accord the highest priority to employment generation. In October last year, Prime Minister Modi launched the Rozgar Mela for the recruitment of 10 lakh people in various posts under the Central government. The Rozgar Mela will provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions and posts under several departments of the Government of India.