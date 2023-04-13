इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2023 12:16:46      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly recruits

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71 thousand appointment letters to newly inducted recruits through video conference tomorrow. The new recruits will join various positions including the post of Train Manager, Station Master, Inspector, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Professor, Teacher, and Nurse among others. Mr Modi will also address these appointees on the occasion. Our Correspondent reports that these newly inducted appointees will get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the commitment of the Narendra Modi government to accord the highest priority to employment generation. In October last year, Prime Minister Modi launched the Rozgar Mela for the recruitment of 10 lakh people in various posts under the Central government. The Rozgar Mela will provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions and posts under several departments of the Government of India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ نے لائبریری یوزرس کے لیے ’ای لائبریری موبائل ایپ لانچ کیا

قرآن مجید کی نمائش کے دوران ان خدمات کا اجرا ہوا جامع ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کہا بھارت میں پروجیکٹ ٹائیگر کی کامیابی نہ صرف ملک کے لیے بلکہ پوری دنیا کے لیےفخر کی بات ہے۔

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے شیروں کی تعداد سے متعلق ایک رپورٹ جا ...

امریکہ :ججوں کے متضاد فیصلے کی وجہ سے اسقاطِ حمل ٹیبلٹ کی دستیابی غیر یقینی

اے ایم این / ویب ڈیسک —امریکہ میں اسقاطِ حمل کے لیے دوا کے است ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart