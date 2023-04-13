इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2023 09:43:05      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rozgar Mela: Newly recruited youth expresses gratitude to PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal distributed appointment letters to newly recruited youth at Jammu Convention Centre after inauguration of ‘Rozgar Mela’ by the Prime Minister via video conferencing from New Delhi.

After receiving the Appointment Letters from the Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries in Jammu, the newly recruited youth while talking to DD News expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi and the Central Government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آل انڈیامسلم پرسنل لاء بورڈ کے صدر مولانامحمدرابع حسنی ندوی صاحب کاانتقال

آل انڈیامسلم پرسنل لاء بورڈ کے صدر اور دارالعلوم ندوۃ العلم ...

اسرائیل نے ماہ رمضان میں غیر مسلموں کا مسجد اقصیٰ میں داخلہ روک دیا

FILE PHOTO  ویب ڈیسک —  اسرائیل نے منگل کے روز کشیدہ صورت حا ل ...

شعبہ اسلامک اسٹڈیز میں بزم طلبہ کی جانب سے افطار پارٹی کا اہتمام

رمضان المبارک عالم انسانیت کے لیے باعثِ رحمت:پروفیسر اقتدار ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart