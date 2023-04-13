Rozgar Mela: Newly recruited youth expresses gratitude to PM Modi

AMN

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal distributed appointment letters to newly recruited youth at Jammu Convention Centre after inauguration of ‘Rozgar Mela’ by the Prime Minister via video conferencing from New Delhi.

After receiving the Appointment Letters from the Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries in Jammu, the newly recruited youth while talking to DD News expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi and the Central Government.