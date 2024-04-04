FreeCurrencyRates.com

Row over Randeep Surjewala’s ‘lick’ remarks on Hema Malini

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has said the BJP’s IT cell has developed a habit of distorting facts and spreading lies.

Even as Congress leader Randeep Surjewala countered his ‘lick’ remarks saying he respects Hema Malini and explained that in the video that she is “our daughter-in-law”, controversy is raging over the issue as BJP leaders termed congress leader as anti women.

The BJP launched a concerted attack on the opposition over Surjewala’s comment on Hema Malini. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the opposition could not find any candidate against Hema Malini and hence they started using derogatory language against her.

Randeep Singh Surjewala’s comment led to a major political slugfest after BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a purported video in which Surjewala was heard making sexist comment about Hema Malini. “Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala’s colleague was asking ‘rate’ of another BJP woman leader, and now this…This is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women,” Malviya said.

Blaming the IT cell for distorting the video to spread fake news, Surjewala said one must listen to the full video. “My statement was only that in public life, everyone should be accountable to the people, be it Nayab Saini Ji, or Khattar Ji, or myself. Everyone rises or falls on the basis of their work; the public is supreme and they have to use their discretion in making their choice. Neither did I intend to insult Hema Malini ji nor to hurt anyone. That is why I clearly said that we respect Hema Malini ji and she is our daughter-in-law. BJP itself is anti-women, that is why it sees and understands everything through an anti-women lens and spreads lies as per its convenience!” Surjewala said.

Hema Malini reacted to the controversy

Actor and BJP’s third-time candidate from Mathura Hema Malini on Thursday reacted to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala’s controversial comment about her and said they (Congress) target popular people because targeting the unpopular ones won’t do them any good. “They should learn how to respect women from PM Narendra Modi,” Hema Malini said as she filed the nomination from her constituency for the Lok Sabha election 2024. Congress has fielded Mukesh Dhangar as its candidate from Mathura.

Action from NCW, Haryana women’s panel
Taking note of Surjewala’s comment, the Haryana Women’s Commission issued a notice to the Congress leader to be present at the office on April 9. The National Commission for Women issued a statement that it took suo moto cognisance of Surjewala’s statement on Hema Malini.

“National Commission for Women (NCW) strongly denounces the deeply offensive remarks made by Mr. Randeep Surjewala. The remarks are extremely misogynistic and outrageous to the modesty of a woman. Hon’ble Chairperson Rekha Sharma has formally written to the Chief Election Commissioner, urging immediate action against Mr Surjewala and requesting an Action Taken Report within 3 days,” the NCW’s statement said.

