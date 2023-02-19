AMN WEB DESK

A two-day national conference on “Role of Social Scientists in Resolving Socio-Economic Issues”, was organised recently by the Institute of Objective Studies, New Delhi, in collaboration with Department of Economics, Abeda Inamdar Senior College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Pune, and Indian Association of Muslim Social Scientists (IAMSS), New Delhi .

In his presidential speech, Dr. P.A. Inamdar, president, MCE Society, Camp, Pune, stressed the need for the social scientists to come together to discuss and debate issues that confronted humanity. Social scientists could proactively help society to solve pressing problems of today’s world. Their knowledge and experience should be used to make the world a better place to live in. The session ended with a vote of thanks extended by Dr. Aftab Alam, head of the department of economics, AISC, Pune.

The occasion was marked by the adoption of a 7-point resolution by the participants. The resolution, read out by Prof. Haseena Hashia, states: