इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2023 01:57:33      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Role of Social Scientists in Resolving Socio-Economic Issues

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN WEB DESK

A two-day national conference on “Role of Social Scientists in Resolving Socio-Economic Issues”, was organised recently by the Institute of Objective Studies, New Delhi, in collaboration with Department of Economics, Abeda Inamdar Senior College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Pune, and Indian Association of Muslim Social Scientists (IAMSS), New Delhi .

In his presidential speech, Dr. P.A. Inamdar, president, MCE Society, Camp, Pune, stressed the need for the social scientists to come together to discuss and debate issues that confronted humanity. Social scientists could proactively help society to solve pressing problems of today’s world. Their knowledge and experience should be used to make the world a better place to live in. The session ended with a vote of thanks extended by Dr. Aftab Alam, head of the department of economics, AISC, Pune.

The occasion was marked by the adoption of a 7-point resolution by the participants. The resolution, read out by Prof. Haseena Hashia, states:

  1. To work towards cultivating moral/ethical values in the society.
  2. To work for strengthening the universal brotherhood envisaged in the preamble of the constitution.
  3. To inculcate habit of scientific thinking and reasoning and to promote other values mentioned under Fundamental Duties in the Article 15A of the constitution.
  4. To educate society on common and shared socio-economic problems of the society and the way forward.
  5. To work collectively towards the promotion of a fair and unbiased approach and treatment as well as to work for inclusive polity and environment.
  6. To set and define the roadmap for economic empowerment of socially marginalized individuals and groups.
  7. To find out all democratic and governmental mechanisms and policies to avoid and prevent any kind of unlawful and anti-social statements and activities which are detrimental to the socio-cultural fabric of India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کیا ایئر انڈیا کا تاریخی معاہدہ بھارت میں ملازمتیں پیدا کرے گا؟-Air India-Airbus

عندلیب اختر ٹاٹا کی ایئر لائنز کمپنی ایئر انڈیا نے 470 نئے ہو ...

سمندری سطح میں اضافہ کچھ ملکوں کے لیے سزائے موت بن رہاہے؟

بڑھتے ہوئے سمندر دنیا بھر کے اربوں لوگوں کے لیے ''ناقابل تصور' ...

راشن دکانوں کے ڈیلر اضافی 50ہزار روپے کما سکتے ہیں

خوراک اورعوامی نظام تقسیم کے محکمے (ڈی ایف پی ڈی) کے سکریٹری س ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart