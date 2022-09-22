Roger Federer to play alongside Rafael Nadal in Laver Cup doubles in London tomorrow

Roger Federer’s final match will see him play alongside old rival Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup doubles in London tomorrow. The pair will represent Team Europe against Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at London’s 02 Arena. Before that match, Andy Murray will start the evening session in singles against Alex de Minaur.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts on Friday. The 41-year-old Swiss said it would be “wonderful” to play alongside Spaniard Nadal who has 22 major titles. Laver Cup will be held from tomorrow to Sunday.