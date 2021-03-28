Roadmap for easing England’s Coronavirus lockdown still on track: Boris Johnson

WEB DESK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the roadmap for easing England’s Coronavirus lockdown is still on track, even as a third wave of infections hits Europe.

Outdoor gatherings are allowed from Monday, with more restrictions due to be eased on 12 April.

Speaking at the Conservatives’ virtual spring forum on Saturday, Mr. Johnson said that nothing in the data dissuaded him from continuing along their roadmap to freedom.

His comments came after data showed a recent steep fall in infections were starting to level off.

Foreign travel will be banned until at least May 17.