RJD’s Amar Kumar Paswan wins Bihar’s Bochahan assembly bypoll

AMN

RJD candidate Amar Kumar Paswan has won the Bochahan Assembly seat in Bihar in the Bye-Election defeating his nearest rival and BJP candidate Baby Kumari with a margin of 36,658 votes.

The RJD candidate secured 82,547 votes while BJP contestant got 45,889 votes. Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) was able to manage only 29,276 votes. VIP candidate and daughter of former Minister Ramai Ram, Geeta Kumari was pushed to the third position.

RJD has wrested this seat from VIP in tri-cornered contest. Amar Kumar Paswan is son of late Musafir Paswan, who had won this seat in 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.