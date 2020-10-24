RJD promises 10 lakh jobs, unemployment allowance in its poll manifesto for Bihar elections

FILE PHOTO

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has promised 10 lakh jobs and unemployment allowance to jobless youth in its poll manifesto for Bihar assembly elections.

Party leader and CM candidate of Grand alliance Tejaswi Prasad Yadav and other senior leaders of the party today released the manifesto in Patna. The poll document of the party is full of promises and freebies to woo the young voters. Mr. Yadav said an allowance of Rs 1500 per month will be given to jobless youth and no fees will be charged to applicants of government jobs. He said that in the state government jobs 85 percent of reservation will be given to Bihar domiciled youths.

Mr Tejaswi said farm loans will be waived off and the system of outsourced jobs in government departments will be ended. He added the Jeevika Cadre employees will be regularised and women members of Self Help Groups SHG will get interest free loans.

The manifesto also promises tax exemption for new industries in the state.