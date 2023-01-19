इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2023 11:10:14      انڈین آواز
River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas sails to Sultanganj from Munger

AMN

River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas today sailed to Sultanganj from Munger this morning. The cruise is in Bihar en route to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh. Thirty two tourists from Switzerland are revelling the journey.

Cruise will reach Sultanganj in the afternoon.

Tourists will visit historical and religious places in Sultanganj. They are scheduled to visit Ajgaivinath temple.It is one of the most famous Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.The temple has been constructed on a rock which is projected out from holy river Ganga. During the month of Sawan millions of pilgrims across the country come here to fetch ganga water from Sultanganj to offer it to Baba Baidyanath at Deoghar in Jharkhand. After visiting Sultanganj the Ganga Vilas cruise will sail to Bateshwar Sthan where tourists will visit excavation site of the Vikramshila university.

Ganga Vilas was flagged off from Varanasi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The Cruise will cover a 3,200 km voyage being pitched as the world’s longest.

