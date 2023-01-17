River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Patna

AMN

World’s longest River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas reached Patna as per schedule. Chairman of Inland Waterways Authority of India, Sanjay Bandopadhyaya said, there is absolutely no truth in the news that the vessel is stuck in Chhapra. The vessel will continue its onwards journey as per schedule.

World’s longest River Cruise is on way to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh. Thirty two tourists from Switzerland are revelling in the beautiful moments of the journey. The tourists visited remains of Chirand archaeological site in the Saran district today. It is the first known site of the Neolithic age. The Director of Bihar Tourism Department Yashaspati Mishra informed AIR that tourists of the cruise will visit different iconic and historical places of Patna tomorrow.

The cruise will be in Bihar till the 22nd of January. MV Ganga Vilas was flagged off from Varanasi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The Cruise will cover a 3,200 km voyage being pitched as the world’s longest.