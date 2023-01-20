इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2023 02:39:50      انڈین آواز
River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Kahalgao

World’s longest River Cruise MV Ganga Vilas is in Bihar en route to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh. Thirty-two tourists from Switzerland are revelling the journey. The Cruise has reached in Kahalgao, Bhagalpur.

The tourists will visit Bateshwarsthan and ruins of Vikramshila university on Friday.

Tourists of the cruise will visit Bateshwarsthan on Friday. Once upon a time Kahalgao was known as tapobhumi of saints. Guru Vasista, Rishi Durwasa and Rishi Kohal had performed meditation here. Guru Basista had performed special puja to Lord Shiva. After that, this place is known as Bateshwarsthan. There is scenic beauty here.

Tourists will also visit excavation site of Vikramshila University. The university was famous as a Centre of learning during the Pala dynasty. The university was established by the King Dharmpala in eighth century and Bakhatiyar Khilji had destroyed the university in 12th century.

Ganga Vilas was flagged off from Varanasi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The Cruise will cover a 3,200 km voyage being pitched as the world’s longest.

